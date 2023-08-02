'I Saw The Potbelly...': Outrage Over Somali Athlete's 100-Metre 'Sprint'

Nasra Abukar Ali reportedly took 21 seconds to complete the 100 metre race.

A video of a women's 100-metre race during the 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China, is going viral on social media. The clip doesn't show any records being made or broken, but is making waves for the performance of one particular athlete from Somalia, who reportedly completed the race in 21 seconds. Local outlets identified her as Nasra Abukar Ali. Users who have posted the clip have slammed Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports for sending the "untrained" athlete to a high-profile event.

Others users are calling her the worst athlete in history to have participated in the international games, saying she has set the "record for the slowest finish" in the history of the competition.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports should step down. It's disheartening to witness such an incompetent government. How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It's truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally. pic.twitter.com/vMkBUA5JSL — Elham Garaad ✍︎ (@EGaraad_) August 1, 2023

The video shows other female athletes gearing up for the race and taking the stance before the start while Ms Ali struggling to even do that.

She doesn't appear to be fit and as soon as the buzzer rings, the crouching athletes race ahead, leaving Ms Ali far behind.

Others athletes quickly finish the race, but Ms Ali takes her own sweet time to reach the end, jumping on the track in between.

Elham Garaad, who shared the clip of the event on Twitter, accused the Somalian authorities of nepotism. "That's the niece of the President of the Somali Athletics Federation. What you expecting? Nepotism; we have good athletes in Somalia but when it comes to (money emojis) is a different story," she tweeted while replying to another user.

Twitter users have roasted the athlete for her performance.

"Immediately I saw the potbelly, I started laughing. This girl hasn't walked fast in her life, talk more of run any kind of race," commented one user. "Wow. Somalia is known for Marathon runners if I'm not wrong?" asked another.

"She has never run a day in her life," a third user said.

At the time of the selections, voices were raised against some sportspersons. Somali Olympic Committee sources told African news outlet Horn Examiner that the real reason behind their participation in the international games was not competition but to help an athlete obtain a Schengen visa and seek asylum in Europe.

The decision by Somali sports authorities sparked outrage among other athletes, coaches and fans, who argued that the most deserving and successful contenders have been overlooked in favour of political interests.