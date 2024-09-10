'I Had To Grieve...': Selena Gomez Reveals She Can't Carry Her Children

She also opened up about living with bipolar disorder.

Singer-actor Selena Gomez recently disclosed that she can't carry her children due to medical issues. In a cover interview with the Vanity Fair, the 32-year-old singer shared that finding out she wouldn't be able to have a safe pregnancy is something she's had to "grieve".

"I haven't ever said this, but I unfortunately can't carry my own children," she told the publication.

"I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

The singer has previously shared about her lupus diagnosis. The BBC reported that it is an incurable autoimmune disease where the body's immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal tissue. However, the symptoms can be managed by medication. In 2017, Ms Gomez revealed that she had a kidney transplant linked to her lupus.

She also opened up about living with bipolar disorder.

In a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, she shared that she may not be able to have a safe pregnancy due to the medication she takes to treat bipolar.

Talking about children, Ms Gomez told the Vanity Fair that she hoped to have children, and said she is considering surrogacy or adoption.

"It's not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone," she said.

"I'm in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.

"It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I'm one of those people."

She added: "I'm excited for what that journey will look like, but it'll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don't care. It'll be mine. It'll be my baby."