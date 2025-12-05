Selena Gomez Posts Peek Into First Christmas Celebrations With Benny Blanco After Wedding

Selena Gomez is getting ready for her first Christmas with husband Benny Blanco, and she shared some special moments with her fans. The singer recently got married to Benny, and this holiday season marks their first Christmas as a married couple.

On her social media, Selena posted pictures and videos showing the couple decorating their home for Christmas. The posts include shots of Christmas trees, lights, and festive decorations. Selena captioned the post, "Our first Christmas as a married couple." Take a look at the post here:

All about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding

The celebrity couple tied the knot in a lovely and private wedding ceremony held in California. They exchanged vows in front of a small group of close family and friends, which included famous names like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, according to Page Six.

After the ceremony, Selena shared some pictures and videos from the special day on her social media. She captioned the post simply with the date, "9.27.25."

The Polaroid-style photos showed intimate moments between Selena and Benny, such as them hugging, holding hands, and enjoying the moment together. One picture focused closely on the couple, while another captured Selena's beautiful flower bouquet. A sweet photo showed Selena sitting on the floor with Benny resting his head on her lap.

For their wedding outfits, both Selena and Benny chose designs by Ralph Lauren. Selena wore a stunning white halter gown featuring a dramatic open back and floral details, while Benny looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo paired with a bow tie.