HR Professional Who Handled Company Layoffs Gets Promoted, Only To Be Fired Months Later

Bobby Powers, a human resources professional, recently opened up about a 'jarring experience' of getting fired just days after overseeing layoffs at the same company. While speaking to Business Insider, the professional revealed what had happened.

"We're going to have to do a big layoff, and you and I are the ones running it," he said, revealing what his boss told him at that time.

While speaking about the layoffs, he said they 'tried to preserve humanity'. "How would we want it done to us? How have we seen and heard about it being done poorly in other companies?" he told the media outlet.

"Part of the back-and-forth was figuring out where we needed people most. It was soul-crushing," he added.

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He also revealed that the layoff calls were some of the "hardest conversations" he has ever had. "For some of these people, you know that they've had financial struggles, or just bought a house. Whatever the thing is, you know what is on the other side of the table," he said, as quoted.

He added that after the layoffs were over, he received a promotion and was making more money.

A month later, when he was at a learning and development conference in Las Vegas. He received a call from his boss.

"We're doing another layoff, and rather than us having these conversations with other people, I think we're on the chopping block this time," the boss said.

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"On the morning of the layoffs, I went to see if there had been a blast sent out yet, and I couldn't get into my email. The cord had been pulled," he said.

Sharing his thoughts, he said he even couldn't reach out to say goodbye.

"Seeing the process now from both sides has given me greater empathy for what people go through - and the judgment that can come with it. Now, when I see layoffs get posted online, I don't jump to the same conclusions I used to," he concluded.