After waiting 13 years for the next instalment of Grand Theft Auto, gaming enthusiasts are finally getting ready to return to Vice City. But for some employees, the excitement comes with an unexpected perk: a day off from work to play GTA 6. Several companies across the world have announced special holidays for their employees ahead of the November 19 launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). From paid gaming leave to extended breaks, businesses are finding unusual ways to celebrate one of the most anticipated video game releases in recent years.
Joining the trend are some Indian companies, including interior design firm Inde by ChairsCarte, which has announced a company-wide holiday on November 19 to allow its workforce to enjoy the game's launch. The day off will apply to employees, interns and freelancers. The announcement was shared by the company's founder and CEO, Kishore Shanmugam, on Instagram.
"We grew up with Vice City, GTA V, late night missions, cheat codes, and Rockstar worlds that made reality disappear for a few hours. So when GTA VI finally arrives, we're not treating it like just another Thursday," the company shared on its Instagram account.
Another Indian company, Influish, is also giving all 50 employees paid leave on November 19. The company announced the initiative through an Instagram Reel, adding that employees who do not own a PlayStation 5 can visit the office and use its gaming setup to play GTA 6.
Consumer electronics brand boAt has also offered its employees an optional day off on November 19 to celebrate the launch. Sharing the announcement on social media, the company used the caption Out of office. Into Vice City, telling employees that their Vice City vacation had been approved.
Your KRA is updated to completing missions and side quests 🎮 https://t.co/x1xSmUIPqU— boAt (@RockWithboAt) November 18, 2026
GTA 6 is arriving more than a decade after GTA 5, which was released in 2013. The long wait and the anticipation surrounding the new game have prompted several organisations to make special arrangements for employees.
Companies Across The World Declare GTA 6 Holidays
The trend is not limited to India. Several companies overseas have also announced gaming holidays and workplace breaks ahead of the launch.
- Logitech, the computer peripherals manufacturer, has introduced a paid day off called Logi Game Day for around 7,000 employees globally. The initiative allows staff and interns to take a paid day off to play any video game of their choice.
- Japanese gaming studio Pocketpair, best known for Palworld, has announced a five-day break for employees from November 19 to November 23. The studio has playfully described the holiday as an urgent business trip in Vice City.
- In the United States, Burger Motorsports announced a one-day operational shutdown on November 19. In a notice shared on Instagram, the California-based company said the decision was taken after receiving an unprecedented number of employee leave requests linked to the game's release.
- Canadian truck manufacturer Edison Motors has also decided to shut operations for two days, Thursday and Friday, after noticing an unusually high number of leave requests from employees eager to play GTA 6.
- Even the US Army's 3rd Infantry Division has made a special arrangement linked to the game. In August, the division, based at Fort Stewart in Georgia, announced a four-day pass for soldiers who sign a reenlistment contract between August 1 and November 14. The pass is intended to allow eligible soldiers to enjoy GTA 6 when it launches on November 19.
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