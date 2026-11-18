After waiting 13 years for the next instalment of Grand Theft Auto, gaming enthusiasts are finally getting ready to return to Vice City. But for some employees, the excitement comes with an unexpected perk: a day off from work to play GTA 6. Several companies across the world have announced special holidays for their employees ahead of the November 19 launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). From paid gaming leave to extended breaks, businesses are finding unusual ways to celebrate one of the most anticipated video game releases in recent years.

Joining the trend are some Indian companies, including interior design firm Inde by ChairsCarte, which has announced a company-wide holiday on November 19 to allow its workforce to enjoy the game's launch. The day off will apply to employees, interns and freelancers. The announcement was shared by the company's founder and CEO, Kishore Shanmugam, on Instagram.

"We grew up with Vice City, GTA V, late night missions, cheat codes, and Rockstar worlds that made reality disappear for a few hours. So when GTA VI finally arrives, we're not treating it like just another Thursday," the company shared on its Instagram account.

Another Indian company, Influish, is also giving all 50 employees paid leave on November 19. The company announced the initiative through an Instagram Reel, adding that employees who do not own a PlayStation 5 can visit the office and use its gaming setup to play GTA 6.

Consumer electronics brand boAt has also offered its employees an optional day off on November 19 to celebrate the launch. Sharing the announcement on social media, the company used the caption Out of office. Into Vice City, telling employees that their Vice City vacation had been approved.

GTA 6 is arriving more than a decade after GTA 5, which was released in 2013. The long wait and the anticipation surrounding the new game have prompted several organisations to make special arrangements for employees.

Companies Across The World Declare GTA 6 Holidays

The trend is not limited to India. Several companies overseas have also announced gaming holidays and workplace breaks ahead of the launch.