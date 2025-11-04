"Got Racist, Scary Threats": Indian Content Creator Shares Why She Moved Back From The US

An Indian content creator shared on Instagram that she was forced to leave the US and return to India due to increasing hate, racism, and safety concerns she faced as an immigrant in New York City. In a video, Tanvi Jhansi Rajgarhia shared her experience of creating comedy content about American politics as an immigrant in NYC since January. While her content received love and support, it also attracted a wave of hate, including racist and threatening messages. She claimed that people reported her to ICE, tagged the agency in her videos, and left comments with words like "deport," along with physical threats.

Tanvi mentioned that despite having legal status on an artist visa, her appearance as a 4'11" Brown woman immigrant made her a target. She feared for her safety amid reports of ICE detaining immigrants, experiencing anxiety around police encounters and fearing unexpected knocks at the door might be ICE. The situation became unbearable when someone attempted to dox (publish her private information online) her, which became the final straw for her decision to leave the US.

After spending eight years building a resume in India to qualify for a US visa and achieving initial success, she felt heartbroken that she had to leave due to the changed environment, concluding that the America she once admired "does not exist anymore". She ultimately chose to return to India in search of peace and safety to begin the next chapter of her life.

"I'm honestly sick and exhausted of all this, and ready to move on. To the next part of my life. If that's in India, atleast I'll be happy and not feel like a criminal for just existing. NYC will all be there, and I will be back someday. But it's hard! And im one of the lucky ones who got to choose to leave," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Many users supported her in the comments section, offering words of encouragement. They praised her bravery for sharing her story and commended her decision to prioritise her safety and well-being.

One user wrote, "I am so incredibly sorry that you felt the very understandable need to leave. I am so disappointed in this country and wish it wasn't like this. I'm glad that you are safe! Please keep doing what you're doing because your voice is needed."

Another commented, "I'm so sorry you had to go through this… right now, it's not a good time for immigrants in this country, wishing you well and hope you're able to breathe a bit easier."

A third user added, "Jhansi, I feel you and I'm so sorry! Some day the US will find its way again. In the meantime, thanks for all your continued work and advocacy through comedy."