In a sign of times to come, Google has filed for a patent that would allow the tech giant to use the data it has gathered on users to create an AI-generated TV channel full of personalised "shows". These shows may even star you and feature customised advertisements. The patent, filed in May earlier this year, describes a "My Channel" option in which the AI-generated content would draw on information such as video watch history, preferred genres, demographic details like age, and context from the user's IP address.

After the data is compiled, a prompt is written for a large language model (LLM) that powers AI chatbots. The model then creates a video, which is saved in a repository of custom content and then streamed on your device. A sample AI prompt says the video should follow the style and format of the user's top watches and stick to preferred genres, while customising the narrative.

The patent cites an example of a viewer named "John" whose programming is stocked with "a crime/comedy caper," "a fun romantic comedy," "a sci-fi adventure," and "an action/thriller experience". In certain cases, John may also act as the protagonist in the shows.

In another example, a user who recently watched cricket highlights featuring "Player 1" could be shown a video incorporating the player's recent performance and elements of the Cricket World Cup. The prompt suggests the user could perhaps be seen cheering for India in the stands or interacting with the player in some way.

Patentlyze, a website that tracks technology patents and first reported the filing, said the application has been rejected. However, Google can amend and resubmit it.

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The filing also indicates how advertising could fit in. An "advertising stitcher", part of an advertising server, would insert at least one advertisement into the customised content.

The idea of an AI-driven channel is not entirely new. Roku recently unveiled FairgroundTV, described as the first free, all-AI streaming channel. TCL has also been experimenting with AI-generated content on its free streaming channels, according to 404 Media.

Google is yet to issue a statement regarding its latest patent filing.