That Call From Mother Might Be Fake: Google Unveils New Android Warning System

Imagine receiving a phone call from your mother. Her name appears on your screen. The voice sounds exactly like hers. She sounds distressed and asks for money urgently. But what if it is not really her?

That frightening scenario is becoming increasingly common as scammers use artificial intelligence to clone voices and impersonate trusted contacts. Now, Google says it has developed a new Android feature designed to stop these scams before victims hand over money or personal information.

Google Rolls Out 'Fake Call Detection' to Fight AI Scams

The company has announced "Fake Call Detection", a new security tool that can identify suspicious calls from people pretending to be someone you know. The feature is rolling out globally this month for Android 12 and newer devices through the Phone by Google app, beginning with Pixel smartphones.

How Fake Call Detection Works

The technology works by verifying whether a call is genuinely coming from a contact's device. Google describes it as a digital handshake between phones. When a trusted contact calls, their device sends a silent verification signal. If that signal is missing, Android checks with the real device and may display a warning telling users that the call could be fake.

The move comes as criminals increasingly combine two powerful tactics: phone number spoofing and AI voice cloning. Instead of calling from unknown numbers, scammers can now make calls appear to come from friends, family members or employers while using artificial intelligence to mimic their voices.

Google says impersonation fraud has become one of the fastest-growing forms of online crime worldwide. The company cited rising losses linked to scams and warned that traditional caller ID systems are no longer enough to protect users.

Photo Credit: https://blog.google/security/android-fake-call-detection/

What About Privacy?

Privacy concerns have also been addressed. According to Google, the verification process uses encrypted Rich Communication Services (RCS) technology and operates automatically in the background without exposing private conversations. Users can switch the feature off in settings if they choose.



Limitations and Compatibility

There are some limitations. Both the caller and recipient must be using the Phone by Google app, with compatible Android devices and RCS support enabled. However, Google says the technology is based on an open standard, making it possible for other apps and device makers to adopt it in the future.

As AI-generated scams become more convincing, the biggest challenge for users may no longer be spotting a fake voice. It may be trusting the voice at all.

Google hopes its new warning system can provide that extra layer of protection before a familiar voice becomes an expensive mistake.