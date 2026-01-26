Gold Prices Hit Rs 1.6 Lakh For The First Time Ever: Reasons Behind This Historic Surge

Gold has shattered records by surging past $5,000 per ounce (Rs 1.58 lakh per 10 grams) for the first time ever, marking a historic milestone in one of the most breathtaking rallies in precious metals history. Silver has followed suit, hovering around or above $100- $105 per ounce, with sharp gains extending from its already strong 2025 performance. The development has propelled precious metals to rival major tech stocks in total market value, as investors flock to gold and silver amid global uncertainty. As of Monday, January 26, spot gold climbed to an all-time high of $5,092.71 per ounce. The current live spot price is hovering around $5,086 to $5,097 per ounce.

This surge is driven by tensions between the US and NATO over Greenland, adding to financial and geopolitical uncertainty.

Gold is up over $100, trading above $5,085. Silver is up over $5, trading above $108.25, both at new record highs. Most people are clueless about what this means and are in for quite a shock. Those of us who understand have been expecting the economic crisis that's about to hit. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) January 26, 2026

"The rise in precious metals prices is breathtaking and profoundly scary," wrote Robin Brooks, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution on Sunday. "We're at the start of a global debt crisis, with markets increasingly fearful governments will attempt to inflate away out-of-control debt...A falling dollar will super-charge the rise in gold prices and the debasement trade because it boosts the purchasing power of non-dollar buyers," Brooks explained.

Reasons for the surge

Geopolitical tensions, including conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and the US's actions against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, are driving up gold prices.

US President Donald Trump's trade policies are also rattling markets, especially after he threatened to slap a 100% tariff on Canada if it makes a deal with China. This uncertainty is driving investors to precious metals like gold and silver.

Other factors fueling demand include higher inflation, a weak US dollar, central banks buying up metals, and expected interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year.

What's Next: Further Upside?

Analysts are optimistic about further upside. Banks are forecasting gold to climb even further, with targets ranging from $5,400 to $6,000 an ounce. Goldman Sachs recently raised its end-2026 gold price target to $5,400 per ounce, citing sustained private-sector and emerging-market buying.

"We see the risks to our upgraded gold price forecast as two-sided but still significantly skewed to the upside because private sector investors may diversify further on lingering global policy uncertainty," the analysts said.

Bank of America has gone bolder, forecasting $6,000 per ounce by spring 2026, calling it a near-term possibility amid the current frenzy. JP Morgan sees potential for $6,000 longer-term, driven by central bank and investor demand.