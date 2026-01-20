Foreign Woman Praises India's Vande Bharat Train, Calls It 'Genuinely Impressive'

A female foreign traveller has gone viral after sharing her experience aboard a Vande Bharat Express train. Prane Wang, a tech executive who has previously worked with Apple and BMW, took to Instagram to share a video chronicling her five-hour journey aboard the train from Mangalore to Goa.

"Approximately five hours, super smooth, very clean, modern seats (yes, they rotate), big windows — and you're actually well fed along the way," Prane captioned the accompanying video.

In the now-viral clip, Prane could be seen enjoying her time in the train, particularly the 360-degree swivelling seats, allowing her to take in the scenery outside.

"Look, how excited I am on my first Indian train ride. These seats spin 360 degrees so you can look outside. Then we get some breakfast. Enjoying the view, enjoying the spinning seats, talking to the companions," said Prane in the video.

Prane said she was surprised when she received the 'real breakfast', as well as the lunch, which kept her well fed during the journey, allowing her to enjoy the beautiful views outside.

"Obviously, not all trains are like this, but this one was genuinely impressive. Highly recommend if you're travelling this route," she added.

Also Read | Indian Man Shares Earnings From 12-Hour Uber Driving Challenge In Australia: 'It Wasn't Easy'

'Pleasant ride'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 33,000 views as social media users lauded Prane for showing the positive side of India.

"Love the 360 spinning seats. Gotta try it one day," said one user, while another added: "No, no, not this. You must show the 30-year-old run-down train inside of an unreserved coach, that'll definitely go viral."

A third commented: "The trains are kind of a metaphor for society: you have the entire range from very very basic to this high-level experience. It was a very pleasant ride, though."

Built at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, the Vande Bharat Express is a proud product of the Make in India initiative. The design, assembly, and technology are all homegrown. Equipped with India's own anti-collision system, 'Kavach', the train automatically applies brakes if another train is detected on the same line.