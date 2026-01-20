Indian Man Shares Earnings From 12-Hour Uber Driving Challenge In Australia: 'It Wasn't Easy'

An Indian man living in Melbourne, Australia, has gone viral after sharing his earnings from driving an Uber for 12 hours. Content creator Tushar Bareja posted a video on social media, stating that he was undertaking the challenge to understand the unfiltered reality of driving cabs in Down Under.

"I took on a 12-hour UberX driving challenge to see what the grind really looks like," wrote Bareja, adding: "This wasn't easy, but I did it to give you a raw, unfiltered look at what driving UberX for a full day is actually like. If you've ever wondered whether Uber driving is worth it."

Bareja said he started as an Uber Eats executive before working at a Domino's and a fuel station when he first came to Australia.

"I woke up at 4 am. Did not get any sleep at night," Bareja said in the video, explaining that he drove towards the city to have a better chance of getting rides.

Bareja started his day with a $47 airport ride. He noted that high-paying fares were hard to come by, and the work was often a struggle. By 7 am, he had nearly reached $100 in earnings, at which point his car required refuelling.

Though Bareja intended to complete the challenge, he was forced to stop after just 10 hours due to exhaustion and the need for rest. During the curtailed but brutal shift, he still managed to earn $330, which comes around Rs 20,000.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 5.2 million views and hundreds of comments as social media users drew comparisons to Uber earnings in India.

"Those who are saying that he earned Rs 20,000 in one day, they should compare his rent and other expenses. You'll realise it is not much," said one user, while another added: "Rs 20,000 for 10 hours of duty. Some don't get paid this much in a month here."

A third commented: "Someone take me to Australia. I have got tired of driving Uber in Bangalore."