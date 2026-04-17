Elon Musk Reveals 'Best Way' To Deal With Mass Unemployment Caused By AI

Billionaire Elon Musk has once again stirred a debate about the future of jobs as artificial intelligence (AI) renders people unemployed. The Tesla and SpaceX owner said 'universal high income', funded by the 'federal government ', was the solution, adding that it would help address the issue, as AI and robotics are likely to produce goods and services in excess in the near future.

"Universal high income via checks issued by the Federal government is the best way to deal with unemployment caused by AI," said Musk in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

"AI/robotics will produce goods and services far in excess of the increase in the money supply, so there will not be inflation."

Musk has previously stated that advancements in AI and robotics will eventually eliminate poverty and reduce the need for traditional work, leading to widespread wealth and financial stability. He also suggested that if AI and robotics continue to improve productivity at scale, money will eventually become irrelevant, similar to how oxygen is universally available.

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Universal HIGH INCOME via checks issued by the Federal government is the best way to deal with unemployment caused by AI.



AI/robotics will produce goods & services far in excess of the increase in the money supply, so there will not be inflation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2026

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'He Is So Wrong'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users expressed scepticism, while others said Musk's idea could work but with certain caveats.

"He is so wrong on this. AI will certainly cause dislocation, but like all technology it will also create new jobs and opportunities in the medium term," said one user, while another added: "Our federal government is power-hungry with an aversion to justice. They can't be trusted with more money!"

A third commented: "I respectfully disagree. It doesn't address the sense of purpose issue. A lot of people go to work every day feeling needed. Like they matter."

A fourth said: "This has to be the inevitable future - but rather than putting it in the hands of the billionaires and politicians, there needs to be permissionless, verifiable ways for AI value to be distributed to communities."