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Watch: Pete Hegseth Delivers Fake Bible Quote From 'Pulp Fiction' During Pentagon Sermon

Pete Hegseth read a fake Bible verse from Quentin Tarantino's 1994 movie, Pulp Fiction, that was originally delivered by Samuel L. Jackson's character.

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Watch: Pete Hegseth Delivers Fake Bible Quote From 'Pulp Fiction' During Pentagon Sermon
Pete Hegseth delivers altered Pulp Fiction monologue in Pentagon sermon.
  • US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth quoted a Pulp Fiction monologue in a Pentagon sermon
  • Hegseth linked the speech to a real rescue mission of a downed US pilot in Iran
  • The prayer was said to be used by the Sandy One CSAR mission before operations
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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has caught the internet's attention after delivering a sermon at the Pentagon on Wednesday (Apr 15), which included a famous monologue from Quentin Tarantino's 1994 smash hit, Pulp Fiction. Discussing the rescue mission of an American fighter pilot stranded in Iran, Hegseth read the fake Bible verse that Samuel L. Jackson's character delivered in the movie just before he shot a man to death.

While the dialogue delivered by Jackson was the altered version of Ezekiel 25:17, Hegseth explained to the assembly that the prayer was recited by the "Sandy One" Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) mission in Iran.

"This prayer was recited by Sandy 1 to all Sandys, all those A-10 crews, prior to all CSAR missions, but especially this CSAR mission that happened in real time," Hegseth said.

Calling on everyone to pray with him, Hegseth then said: "The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who in the name of comradery and duty shepherd the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children.

"And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother. And you will know my call sign is Sandy One, when I lay my vengeance upon thee. Amen."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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The first few lines of the prayer were written by Tarantino and Roger Avary. In the movie, Jackson's character falsely claims that they are from the Bible passage.

"The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children," said Jackson in the movie.

The second part of the verse, however, is taken from the Bible, in a condemnation of the Philistines and the Cherethims, foes of the Israelites in the 5th Century BC.

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