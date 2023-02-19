Edward Snowden Questions Elon Musk After Twitter Bans Wife's Pic With Baby: ''Does This...''

Mr Snowden questioned the Twitter boss and sought an explanation



Former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden has called out billionaire Elon Musk in a series of tweets claiming that Twitter locked his wife's account from the microblogging platform. In a tweet, he informed that his wife, Lindsay Mill's account was locked due to a photo of her holding her naked baby. The picture was taken a few years back. However, the image goes against Twitter's policies against nudity and the promotion of adult pornography.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, ''Twitter just locked my wife @lsjourneys 's account for an ancient baby photo that even *spineless Instagram* had no problem with. Do parents need to worry? Are baby butts, happy bath photos, etc. banworthy now?''

In another tweet, he questioned the Twitter boss and sought an explanation. He wrote, "Does this look like pornography to you, @ElonMusk? If you have a machine handing out bans for pictures that could be on a Hallmark Card, it's time to dial back the algorithm. Just my opinion."

See the tweets here:

Does this look like pornography to you, @ElonMusk? If you have a machine handing out bans for pictures that could be on a Hallmark Card, it's time to dial back the algorithm.



Just my opinion. https://t.co/3Ixmu6s7bK — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 18, 2023

People in the comment section were divided over the image, with some saying that they don't see a problem with it, while some opined that the picture should not have been posted on a public account as it can be misused. Many also said that they didn't find the picture banworthy. One user wrote, ''Given those predators sometimes share child abuse materials that include infants, your wife's photo was probably caught in the broader net meant to remove that material. Through manual appeal I am sure she'll be restored. No system is perfect.''

Another commented, ''I don't see anything inappropriate about this photo AND I don't feel like it merits shutting down someone's account-but I feel like it might have also been more appropriately shared with a small group of just her family and close friends, perhaps via a text message or similar.''

In its Sensitive Media Policy, Twitter states, ''You may not post media that is graphic or share violent or adult nudity and sexual behaviour within the live video or in profile header, List banner images, or Community cover photos.''

