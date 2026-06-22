Chinese Women Offer Paid 'Sister Commissions' To Help Younger Women: Here's Why

In China, a new social service, called "sister commissions", is gaining traction online. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), women in their 30s and 40s offer their time, listening ear, and lived experience to younger women in exchange for a fee or just the cost of a meal.

The trend has gone viral on social media after several women began advertising the service. They pitch themselves as older 'sisters' who can talk through worries, share advice from a few extra years of work and relationships. Some women offer to provide only company in a relaxed setting.

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Their pricing varies, as some charge between 150 yuan (about $22) per meeting and 300 yuan per hour. While others do it for free, asking only that the younger client cover food or activity costs.

Sharing an example, the report mentioned that a 27-year-old woman named Kiki, who is a Fudan University graduate with overseas study experience, started working as a "sister commission" to connect with clients as herself. She previously worked as a commissioned cosplayer.

As per the report, she describes herself as outgoing and says her age is "just perfect" for listening without sounding preachy.

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Women offering the service often highlight their education or professional background and label their style as "rational" or "sensible," letting clients choose between practical problem-solving and emotional support.

The hashtag for "sister commission" is still small, but posts offering and requesting the service are multiplying. For younger women navigating career pressure, dating, or family expectations, it's a way to get mentorship and companionship outside traditional networks.

Meanwhile, for the older women, the trend turns life experience into a service, which eventually becomes part side hustle, part social connection.