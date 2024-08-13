Cancer Cases And Deaths In Men Predicted To Increase By 93% By 2050, Says Study

Bladder cancer is predicted to become more common and deadly by 2050.

A new study predicts that there will be a global spike in the number of male cancer diagnoses and fatalities by 2050. Researchers projected an 84 per cent increase in cancer diagnoses and a 93 per cent increase in cancer deaths among men globally between 2022 and 2050 in a study published in a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society. The number is expected to rise from 5.4 million in 2022 to 10.5 million in 2050.

To estimate the incidence and mortality of cancer in males, the researchers examined population data from 185 nations and territories along with 30 cancer subtypes. Men tend to smoke and drink more alcohol than women, according to the study's authors, which puts them at increased risk of cancer and cancer-related fatalities. Moreover, men are less likely to get examined for cancer and are more likely to be exposed to carcinogens at work.

The study authors said that males aged 65 years and above have lower survival rates than young men because they are less tolerant to therapy and are diagnosed at later stages of illness. Further, some of them cannot afford medical care. Cancer deaths among older men are predicted to rise from 3.4 million to 7.7 million during the same period, while cancer cases are expected to soar from 6 million in 2022 to 13.1 million by 2050.

The researchers also identified differences in cancer outcomes according to the economic standing of various nations. "Between 2022 and 2050, in Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, the number of incident cases and deaths is projected to increase 2.5-fold. In contrast, Europe is projected to experience an increase of about one-half," the researchers wrote.

Lung cancer is predicted to be the leading cause of cancer cases and deaths globally in 2050, with a rise of more than 87 per cent from 2022 to 2050. This is followed by prostate and colorectal cancer.

While bladder cancer is predicted to become more common and deadly by 2050, skin cancer may also cause more deaths.

As per the researchers, better health infrastructure and access, including sufficient personnel, are required to both improve existing cancer outcomes and get ready for the increases predicted by 2050. They also noted that low-income nations have low universal health coverage and are disproportionately affected by poor cancer outcomes. They concluded that strengthening "basic cancer care options" could happen by expanding universal health coverage globally.