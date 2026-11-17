A man was shot dead in a Colorado lumber mill in 1876 after an argument over how to pronounce "Newfoundland". William Atcheson, 22, of New York, was working at a sawmill near Castle Rock, approximately 48 km south of Denver, when his landlady asked about his dog during supper. While Atcheson revealed it was a Newfoundland dog, his coworker, John Peter Davis, a Texan teamster, interrupted to insist on the correct pronunciation of Newfoundland.

The two had clashed previously as Atcheson, who was better educated than most of the crew, was known for correcting how others spoke. This time around, Davis claimed to have got the pronunciation right, according to a report in CBC News.

As the argument escalated, the pair decided to venture to Atcheson's cabin to settle the debate using a dictionary. However, the tensions flared up and Atcheson threw a punch that knocked Davis down. Davis, who was rumoured to be a gunslinger in his youth, got up, drew a revolver and shot Atcheson in the stomach.

Despite being shot, Atcheson boasted that he had knocked Davis down twice more after being shot. He died early the next morning. Davis fled into the woods, and a snowstorm covered his tracks. A sheriff's contingent failed to find him.

"A Murder On The Divide. A Question of Pronunciation Settled by a Pistol Ball," the Rocky Mountain News carried the report of the dispute, adding that both men had quarelled on several occasions in the past.

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Davis' Confession

The case resurfaced in late 1912, when the sheriff in Castle Rock received a letter from a physician in Peoria, Oregon. The doctor said a gravely ill 70-year-old patient named John Peter Davis had confessed to the killing. A Colorado district attorney said he would return Davis to the state for trial if he recovered.

Prosecution, however, proved difficult for the authorities. The investigators found no official records of the 1876 murder. The doctor who treated Atcheson was dead, and the one known eyewitness could not be traced. Davis recovered and reportedly regretted confessing. There is no record that he was extradited or tried.