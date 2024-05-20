Camila Giorgi, Who Secretly Quit Tennis, Accused Of Stealing Antiques By Landlord

Camila Giorgi announced the news about quitting tennis on Instagram.

Camila Giorgi, who secretly quit tennis and fled to US from her country Italy, has been accused of stealing antiques and failing to pay rent for six months. According to Fox Sports, Ms Giorgi and her family have several "gaps" regarding tax returns. Before leaving for the US, the 32-year-old lived in a rental property in Calenzano, Tuscany. Now, her landlord has made a series of allegations against the former tennis star, Fox News further said citing reports in local Italian outlets.

"They made half of our furniture disappear. Persian rugs, fine furniture, even an antique half-ton table. We are talking about damage between 50 and 100 thousand euros," the landlord told La Repubblica.

The landlord also alleged that Ms Giorgi did not pay rent for six months before suddenly disappearing.

Her father Sergio Giorgi, however, has been in touch with the landlord.

"I wrote to him that they must at least give us back our things, he responded in a contemptuous way saying that they were objects of little value. This is a hateful behaviour, for those like me who have suffered economic but also emotional damage," said the landlord.

"I can't know how much is true or how much Camila owes the State, but I know what she owes us. Those objects are part of my mother's life and mine: I want them back, at least this much, given that we have lost hope due to the thousands and thousands of euros in back rent," the owner of the villa further said.

Neighbours are reported to have seen moving vans at the property and alerted the owner, who arrived at the villa to find that the house had been almost ransacked.

Having not played since March, Ms Giorgi initially made no public reference to her retirement. She eventually confirmed the news on Instagram.

"To my dear fans, I am happy to formally announce my retirement from my tennis career. I am so grateful for your wonderful love and support for so many years. I cherish all the beautiful memories," she said on the post.

The 32-year-old also used the platform to speak on the allegations against her. "There have been many inaccurate rumours about my plans, so I look forward to providing more information about exciting opportunities ahead. It is a joy to share my life with you and let's continue this journey together. With much love, Camila."

Local outlets said that Ms Giorgi is set to appear before an investigating judge in Vicenza on July 16 for the first preliminary hearing of the investigation into the accusations.