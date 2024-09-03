'Terrible Behaviour': Tennis Star Booed At US Open For 'Humiliating' Ball Girl

Ms Putintseva later issued an apology on Instagram

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva found herself in hot water after a viral video captured her mistreating a ball girl during her US Open match against Jasmine Paolini. The 29-year-old tennis player's actions drew widespread criticism and condemnation.

The incident occurred during the second set when Ms Putintseva, clearly frustrated with her performance, failed to acknowledge or respond to the ball girl's attempts to provide her with balls. The ball girl's visible shock and the crowd's subsequent boos underscored the severity of Putintseva's behaviour.

Former world No. 1 Boris Becker was among those who condemned Putintseva's actions, calling her behaviour "terrible." While some argued that Putintseva might not have been paying attention due to her frustration or a conversation with someone in the stands, her actions were undeniably rude and disrespectful.

"Who does Putintseva think she is ... Terrible behaviour towards the ball girl !!!" Becker wrote on X, including a video of the moment.

Who does Putintseva think she is …

Terrible behaviour towards the ball girl !!! https://t.co/Uz8gH7Rx0g — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) September 1, 2024

Some said Ms Putintseva appeared to be talking with someone in the stands and that she didn't seem to notice the first or second balls being tossed to her.

Ms Putintseva later issued an apology, admitting that her emotions had gotten the better of her and that she was not intentionally targeting the ball girl. However, the damage was already done, and her actions will likely have lasting consequences.

"I want to apologize to the ball girl for the way I was, when she was giving me balls," Putintseva wrote on her Instagram Story in a since-expired post. "Honestly speaking it was not about her.

"I was really pissed at myself by not winning the game from the break point and then got empty with my emotions and deep in my thoughts, that I was not even focusing on what's going on and who gives me the ball... All the ball kids was doing amazing as always at the Open."