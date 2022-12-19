Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol: 5 Points On Thai Princess Battling For Life In Hospital

The 44-year-old is the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the only child from his first marriage. She is one of the king's three children who have formal titles, making her eligible for the throne under a palace succession law and the country's constitution.

The king has yet to formally designate an heir and there has been no official discussion on the prospect of the princess taking the throne.

The princess was born on December 7, 1978, as the daughter of the king and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, a trained lawyer with master and doctorate degrees from Cornell University, has served as Thai ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia and in roles with the Attorney General's office, the Royal Security Command and as Thai ambassador to the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.