"Awe, Humility And Gratitude": Japan Envoy Takes Holy Dip In Ganga, Lights Diya During Rishikesh Visit

Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, took a holy dip in the Ganga in Rishikesh over the Janmashtami weekend, describing the experience as a "truly unforgettable moment". Sharing photos and a video of his visit on X (formerly Twitter), Ono said the experience left him with a sense of "awe, humility, and gratitude". In the video, the Japanese diplomat can be seen entering the river and taking three dips while holding onto a safety chain along the riverbank.

Ono also shared a selfie from the Ganga and a photograph of himself participating in the Ganga aarti. As part of the rituals, he lit an earthen lamp on the riverbank. Reflecting on the experience, the ambassador said being surrounded by people observing centuries-old traditions gave him a profound sense of spiritual connection.

"Finally, a full dip in the Ganges in Rishikesh—three times! Over the Janmashtami weekend, surrounded by people carrying on centuries-old faith and traditions, I felt a profound spiritual connection, along with awe, humility, and gratitude. A truly unforgettable moment," he wrote on X.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first time Ono has embraced Indian culture and traditions during his tenure in the country. He frequently shares glimpses of his travels, cultural experiences and culinary discoveries on social media.

On August 18, he visited Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi, where he enjoyed masala dosa and filter coffee. Earlier, on August 8, he and members of his staff visited Gujarat Bhawan and tried dhokla and chaas.

Ono has also participated in cultural events celebrating the ties between India and Japan. On May 22, he attended an India-Japan Cultural Exchange on Tea at the UN House in New Delhi to mark International Tea Day. He highlighted the similarities between masala chai and matcha, saying both represent values such as respect, hospitality and harmony.

On May 12, the Japanese envoy also visited Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, where he sampled local cuisine and shared his experience online.