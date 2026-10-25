At 107, World War II Veteran Shares His Surprising Secret To Long Life

Owen Filer, a World War II veteran who recently turned 107 and is believed to be the oldest man in Wales, shared his secret to a long and happy life. According to the BBC, he apparently said that the staple of his longevity is regular trips to the local chip shop.
Speaking at a birthday celebration held in his honour, he shared that his diet has relied on a classic British favourite. "I've never overeaten... I lived on fish and chips," he said, as quoted by the media outlet. "Fish and chips, a full meal, a scoop full of chips and a fish."
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He described his ideal meal as a proper portion of fish with chips. He fondly recalled how the fish used to be genuine cod or hake, though he joked that it has unfortunately gotten a bit too expensive nowadays.
Aside from his favourite comfort food, he said that there is no magical trick to living more than hundred years. Instead, he points to a lifetime of hard work and simple, honest living.
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"How I got here I'll never know, but I've met a lot of people who have admired me and asked me how I do it," he said as quoted. "No secret recipe, except that I always worked all my life. You just live properly, and I've always done it."
Having left school at 14, he worked hard throughout his life and served in the military during World War II, including a posting in India with the Royal Welsh Fusiliers and the Military Police.
The report also mentions his friends and family saying that his longevity is also reflected in his daily habits. Rather than slowing down, he wakes up with a clear purpose every morning, takes time to put on a clean shirt and tie, and polishes his shoes.
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