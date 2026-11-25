AstroTalk, one of India's popular astrology platforms, has come under scrutiny over its data collection practices after a content creator alleged that its Android application tracks other apps installed on users' phones. The claims, shared in a viral video, have triggered an online debate about how much personal information the platform may be accessing beyond what is required for astrology consultations.

Marketing consultant and content creator Prathamesh Bhosle sparked the discussion after sharing an analysis of AstroTalk's Android application, claiming to have reverse-engineered its code. According to his findings, the app allegedly contains a list of 244 third-party applications and may collect information about which of them are installed on a user's device.

However, the allegations have not been independently verified, and the actual extent of data collection and transmission remains unclear.

AstroTalk Allegedly Tracks 244 Apps

In his video, Bhosle claimed that AstroTalk does not necessarily need a user's birth chart to gather insights into their personal lives. He alleged that the application contains a hardcoded list of 244 third-party apps, including dating platforms such as Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and Shaadi.com.

The list reportedly also includes financial and trading applications such as Zerodha and Groww, gaming platforms such as Dream11 and PokerStars, various rummy apps, banking and loan applications, and even ChatGPT.

According to Bhosle, whenever a user opens AstroTalk, the application allegedly checks whether any of these listed apps are installed on their phone. It then reportedly sends information about the matching applications, along with the user's identification details and device ID, to AstroTalk's servers.

He further claimed that this information is transmitted periodically, potentially once a week. If the allegations are established, such information could potentially offer insights into users' interests and activities, including dating, gaming, trading and borrowing money.

Claims About Call Recording And Access To Personal Information

Bhosle also raised concerns about how AstroTalk allegedly handles conversations and information shared during consultations. According to his claims, calls between users and astrologers may be recorded, including certain calls made through standard phone services. He further alleged that astrologers could have access to users' chat histories even after consultations have ended.

The video also raised questions about whether photographs and screenshots shared by users, along with call recordings, could be accessed by astrologers.

Another aspect highlighted by the content creator was the reported integration of Microsoft Clarity, an analytics and session-replay tool that helps companies understand how users interact with their applications and websites. Bhosle alleged that the tool could be used to monitor screen activity, particularly when users are logged in to the platform.

However, the presence of an analytics tool does not, by itself, establish that sensitive information is being recorded or misused. Its configuration and the nature of the data being collected would require independent examination.

The privacy controversy has also brought renewed attention to AstroTalk's iOS application, which disappeared from Apple's App Store earlier in November 2026. Meanwhile, AstroTalk's Android application continued to remain available on the Google Play Store.

The viral video has prompted social media users to question the platform's data collection practices and the privacy safeguards in place. Some users have also questioned how the alleged tracking features could pass Google's security checks. While the claims have sparked concerns, the allegations surrounding app tracking, call recording and access to personal information have not been independently established.