What's Your <i>Rashi</i>? Tinder Will Find Your Zodiac And Find You A Match

Dating app Tinder is introducing a series of new features as it looks to change how people connect on the platform. The company says the updates are meant to move dating beyond quick swipes and focus more on shared interests, personality traits and real-life interactions.

Details

The announcements were made during Tinder Sparks 2026, the company's first-ever keynote event. At the event, Tinder outlined plans to make matches feel more meaningful by helping users connect over common habits, tastes and activities rather than appearances alone.

One of the new additions is Astrology Mode, which allows users to match based on zodiac sign compatibility.

Tinder is also revamping its Music Mode to help people connect through shared music preferences, making it easier to start conversations around favourite artists and songs.

In a major shift, Tinder is also taking dating offline. The app plans to launch in-person events, starting in Los Angeles, where users can discover and attend local activities such as trivia nights or pottery workshops alongside other Tinder members. The company also said it will begin testing live video speed-dating events later this spring.

User profiles are also getting an update. Through a new feature called Tinder Connect, people will be able to link other apps to their profiles, including Spotify, Duolingo and Beli. This will allow users to highlight interests related to music, language learning, food and travel, offering more conversation starters.

According to the company, the changes reflect how younger users, especially Gen Z, are approaching dating. Tinder says this group prefers experiences that feel more genuine, social and low-pressure.



