"Bada Banda Hai Ye": Astrotalk CEO Shocked After Seeing Sudden Change In Driver's Behaviour

Astrotalk CEO Puneet Gupta recently shared a story about how people's perceptions can change with money, and it all began with his new driver's unexpected behaviour.

Gupta said in a post on X that he had hired a driver for the first time.

Everything went on as usual for the first two days, but on the third day, something unexpected happened, he said in the post. The driver suddenly got out of the car and started opening the car door for Gupta. This surprised him.

He asked the driver why he was doing so, saying he could open the door himself. The driver smiled and replied that opening the door is part of his job.

Check out the post here:

Hired a driver for the first time. First 2 days were good.



3rd day he suddenly came to open the door for me.



I was like, "bhai ye kya kar rhe ho?"

"ye main kar lunga, aapne 2 min waste kar diye car start karne mein"



he said, "sir ye toh kaam hai humara"

i told him ki please… — Puneet Gupta (@iPuneetGupta) November 2, 2025

Gupta initially didn't understand the reason for the driver's changed attitude but later remembered a phone call from the previous day. He realised that the driver had probably overheard their conversation, in which they were discussing a deal worth Rs 100 to Rs 500 crore.

Then he realised that the driver's extra respect was a result of that conversation. Gupta wrote that after hearing such a large amount, the driver probably thought his boss was a very influential person, and therefore, he considered it his responsibility to open the car door for him.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave a shocking reaction in the comment section. One user commented, "Yesterday something similar happened with me. I was sitting in an auto and talking about 200-300 cr deals. Autowala bhaiya stopped and looked at me."

Another user wrote, "Bro unlocked "corporate driver mode" after hearing the crores."

"Hahah! Only in India!! Best hospitality," added a third user.