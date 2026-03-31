April Fool's Day 2026: Know History, Origin And Why It Is Celebrated On April 1

April Fool's Day 2026: April Fools' Day is a celebration that reminds us to laugh at ourselves and find humour in life. Celebrated globally on April 1, it is an annual tradition where people surprise friends, family and colleagues with creative, harmless pranks, before revealing the truth with the classic shout of 'April Fools!' once the trick is complete.

Falling on a Wednesday this year, April Fools' Day continues to thrive, largely driven by the media and major brands embracing the tradition of hoaxes, despite its mysterious origins.

Origins Of April Fools' Day

While April Fools' Day is a centuries-old tradition, its true origins are still a bit of a mystery. One of the popular theories dates back to 1582, when France adopted the Gregorian calendar and shifted New Year's Day from April 1 to January 1. Those who were slow to get the memo and kept celebrating in April became the butt of jokes and were dubbed "April fools".

Historians have also linked the April Fools' Day to festivals like Hilaria (Latin for joyful), which was celebrated in ancient Rome at the end of March to honour the goddess Cybele. The festival involved people dressing up in disguises and mocking fellow citizens, which may have inspired the modern-day pranks.

April Fools' Day is also linked to the vernal equinox, which is the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. The day also comes close on the heels of the Indian festival of Holi, the Persian festival of Sizdah Bedar and the Jewish Purim. Surprisingly, all three festivals in early spring involve various forms of merriment and frivolity.

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April Fools' Day: Celebrations

Beyond the pranks, April Fools' Day encourages us to step back from our serious routines and rediscover a sense of whimsy. The day is an opportunity to indulge in fun through pranks and jokes, provided they remain harmless and kind-hearted. By keeping pranks gentle and avoiding the spread of false rumours, we can ensure the celebration remains a joyful experience for everyone.