Applying For Aadhaar Card For Newborn Babies: A Step-By-Step Guide

Aadhaar card for newborn babies: The Aadhaar card is an important biometric-based identity for residents of India. It provides a unique and easily verifiable 12-digit number that links demographic information with fingerprints, iris scans and photos. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the statutory body responsible for issuing Aadhaar, allows parents to apply for an Aadhaar card for their newborn babies, known as Baal Aadhaar. It is a blue-colored card, which looks different from the one issued to adults.

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Eligibility And Required Documents For Baal Aadhaar

The child should be a resident of India.

Birth certificate or hospital discharge slip.

One parent's Aadhaar card will be linked to the child's Aadhaar.

Proof of address, which can be the parent's Aadhaar or a certificate from local authorities.

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East Step-By-Step Application Process

1. Book an Appointment: Visit the UIDAI website (uidai.gov.in) and book an appointment at the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

2. Fill Out the Form: Fill out the enrolment form with the child's details and the parent's Aadhaar number.

3. Submit Documents: Submit the required documents and the child's photograph.

4. Biometric Verification: The parent will provide biometric verification, including fingerprints or an iris scan.

5. Receive Acknowledgement Slip: Get an acknowledgement slip with the enrolment ID.

Why Is The Baal Aadhar Card Important?

The card acts as a valid proof of identity for children. It is also mandatory for many school admissions. The card is also necessary to access various government schemes, and while travelling.

Notably, biometric data is not required for children under 5 years, and the Aadhaar enrolment and updates for children are free of cost. And once they turn 5, parents must update the child's biometric data (fingerprints and iris scan) at an enrolment centre. The same process needs to be repeated when the children turn 15, as a final and mandatory update is required.