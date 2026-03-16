What Is PNG? How To Get Its Connection As US-Iran War Affects LPG Supply, Causes Shortage

Push for PNG: The ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted global energy supply chains, affecting India's LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) availability as well. Long queues outside gas agencies have been reported in several cities due to supply and booking issues. According to an official statement, India imports over 60% of its LPG, and around 85-90% of these imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, making the country vulnerable to such geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region. To manage supplies, the government has directed refineries to increase domestic LPG production and prioritise household cooking gas. A minimum 25-day gap between LPG bookings has also been introduced to reduce panic buying. Meanwhile, the government is pushing for PNG (Piped Natural Gas).

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What Is PNG Connection?

A PNG connection provides households with a continuous metered supply of natural gas through underground pipelines, eliminating the need for LPG cylinders. Unlike LPG, which is stored in cylinders, PNG is delivered directly to homes, offering a more convenient and reliable option. It is quite common in high-rise societies.

PNG Users Cannot Keep LPG Cylinders

The government is encouraging households to shift to PNG where infrastructure exists. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas last week said that it has barred consumers with piped natural gas connections from retaining, obtaining or refilling domestic LPG cylinders under an amended supply order. The oil companies are also asked not to provide LPG connections or refills to consumers who already have PNG connections.

"On 8 March 2026, the Government issued an order directing refineries and petrochemical complexes to maximise LPG production by diverting propane, butane, propylene and butenes streams to the LPG pool. As a result of these measures, domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 percent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers," a government statement noted. "The Government is continuously monitoring the global situation and taking necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies and protect households and priority sectors."

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Difference Between LPG And PNG

When it comes to the composition, PNG is primarily Methane, whereas LPG is a mix of Propane and Butane.

PNG is supplied via pipelines; meanwhile, LPG is stored in cylinders. PNG is generally safer and more convenient, while LPG is portable.

The government is pushing for PNG, but it depends on infrastructure, as the pipeline network is essential. However, the authorities have prioritised PNG supplies for households and is working to expand PNG infrastructure.

Also read | What's Behind Iran's Hormuz Pass For 2 Indian Tankers? S Jaishankar Explains

How to Get a PNG Connection

1. Check Availability: Verify if PNG services are available in your area.

2. Apply Online: Submit an application through your local City Gas Distribution (CGD) company's website or customer portal.

3. KYC Verification: Complete the necessary verification process.

4. BP Number: After approval, the customer receives a Business Partner (BP) Number, which is a unique system-generated identifier provided for ease of process. The same number helps the company to track and manage the customer's account in its system.

6. Infrastructure Installation: The service provider will install the required infrastructure, including pipelines and meters.

7. Connection Activation: Once installed, you'll receive a continuous gas supply.