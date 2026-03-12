LPG Crisis India LIVE: The Centre advised states and Union territories to monitor LPG supplies daily, take strict action against the violators, quell rumour mongering and maintain law and order in the wake of speculation that the supply of cylinders has been hit due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.
Induction cooktops quickly went out of stock on online platforms as restrictions on the distribution of LPG cylinders to commercial establishments, including hotels and restaurants, sparked worries that household consumers might be next.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has set up a 24x7 control room with nodal officers from the information and broadcasting, and petroleum and natural gas ministries.
India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually. As much as 87 per cent of this is in the domestic sector, i.e., household kitchens, and the rest in commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants. Of this total requirement, 62 per cent is met through imports.
The US-Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation have shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea route through which India gets 85-90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Here are the LIVE Updates of India's LPG Crisis, Commercial Gas Shortage:
Israel Iran War LPG Induction Cooktops Go Out of Stock Online as LPG Concerns Push Demand
Demand for induction cooktops has increased across India due to worries about LPG cylinder availability in several cities. A check by NDTV on major online platforms reveals that many induction cooktops are now out of stock.
NDTV explored Amazon, Flipkart, and Blinkit and found a sharp decline in the availability of induction cooktops.
On Blinkit, nearly all induction cooktop models were listed as out of stock. On Amazon, only a few brands like Kent and Usha were available, while most other brands were unavailable. On Flipkart, Kent induction cooktops were mostly available, but several other models showed out-of-stock status.
Amid LPG Shortage, Bengaluru PGs Told To Ban Dosa, Chapathi, Poori
An advisory has been issued by PG Owners Welfare Association, Bengaluru, urging paying guest accommodation owners to adopt temporary gas conservation measures in view of a shortage in LPG and commercial gas supply. There are an estimated 15-25 thousand PGs in Bengaluru.
After a core committee meeting earlier today, the association said disruption in LPG supply has created a shortage and recommended immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted food supply for PG residents.
Centre Reviews LPG Supply Situation At High-Level Meet With States
Amid concerns over the availability of cooking gas amid the Middle East war, the Centre has held a high-level meeting with States and Union Territories to review the LPG supply situation and ensure smooth distribution across the country.
Government sources said the Union Home Secretary chaired the meeting with Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of all states and Union Territories. Senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs were also present.
States were informed that an LPG Control Order issued on March 8, 2026, directs refineries and petrochemical complexes to maximise LPG production and prioritise supply for domestic household consumers.