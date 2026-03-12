LPG Crisis India LIVE: The Centre advised states and Union territories to monitor LPG supplies daily, take strict action against the violators, quell rumour mongering and maintain law and order in the wake of speculation that the supply of cylinders has been hit due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Induction cooktops quickly went out of stock on online platforms as restrictions on the distribution of LPG cylinders to commercial establishments, including hotels and restaurants, sparked worries that household consumers might be next.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has set up a 24x7 control room with nodal officers from the information and broadcasting, and petroleum and natural gas ministries.

India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually. As much as 87 per cent of this is in the domestic sector, i.e., household kitchens, and the rest in commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants. Of this total requirement, 62 per cent is met through imports.

The US-Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation have shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea route through which India gets 85-90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

