Induction Cooktops Go Out Of Stock Online As LPG Concerns Push Demand

Demand for induction cooktops has increased across India due to worries about LPG cylinder availability in several cities. A check by NDTV on major online platforms reveals that many induction cooktops are now out of stock.

NDTV explored Amazon, Flipkart, and Blinkit and found a sharp decline in the availability of induction cooktops.

On Blinkit, nearly all induction cooktop models were listed as out of stock. On Amazon, only a few brands like Kent and Usha were available, while most other brands were unavailable. On Flipkart, Kent induction cooktops were mostly available, but several other models showed out-of-stock status.

This sudden online shortage comes as the demand for induction cooktops has grown significantly in the past few days.

According to PTI, electronics retailer Croma, part of the Tata Group, has experienced a threefold increase in demand for induction cooktops. "At Croma, we have noticed a sharp increase in demand for induction cooktops over the past few days," said Shibashish Roy, CEO and Managing Director of Infiniti Retail Ltd.

Similarly, Stovekraft Ltd, which sells kitchen appliances under brands like Pigeon and Gilma, reported a significant rise in its online sales. Managing Director Rajendra Gandhi mentioned that the company has seen a fourfold spike in weekly sales of induction cooktops on e-commerce platforms since tensions began in the Middle East.

The rise in demand coincides with reports from cities showing long lines outside LPG gas agencies as customers wait to collect cylinders. The government has limited commercial LPG bookings and is prioritizing domestic supply, leading many households to seek alternative cooking options such as induction cooktops.

However, the government assures that there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders. Officials stated that LPG cylinders are being delivered within about 2.5 days after booking and urged people not to panic.

A ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma in press briefing informed, that India's crude oil supply remains secure, with the country sourcing 70% of its oil from routes outside the Strait of Hormuz. The ministry added that government measures have boosted LPG production by 25 percent.

Despite these reassurances, the rise in demand has already caused many induction cooktops to go out of stock online, reflecting the growing anxiety among consumers.