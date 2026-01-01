Amid LPG shortage, Bengaluru PGs Told To Ban Dosa, Chapathi, Poori

An advisory has been issued by PG Owners Welfare Association, Bengaluru, urging paying guest accommodation owners to adopt temporary gas conservation measures in view of a shortage in LPG and commercial gas supply. There are an estimated 15-25 thousand PGs in Bengaluru.

After a core committee meeting earlier today, the association said disruption in LPG supply has created a shortage and recommended immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted food supply for PG residents.

The key measures suggested by the association include:

Coordination with the government: The association's leadership is in talks with relevant government authorities to stabilise LPG supply.

Food Menu Restrictions (Immediate Implementation): From Monday to Friday, PGs have been advised to serve two meals a day and encourage residents to take lunch boxes if required. On Saturdays and Sundays, three meals a day may be provided.

Items that require higher gas consumption should be avoided, including dosa, poori, chapati, and similar dishes.

Ban on personal usage of cooking gas: Residents will not be allowed to cook using gas cylinders inside PGs. If required, induction stoves may be used instead.

Use of Electric Rice Cookers: Small and medium PGs have been advised to use 20-litre electric rice cookers to reduce dependence on LPG.

Shared cooking between nearby PGs: Neighbouring PGs have been encouraged to pool cooking facilities, preparing food in one kitchen and distributing it to nearby PGs to reduce gas consumption.

Alternative gas procurement: If the shortage worsens, PG operators may explore bringing LPG cylinders from smaller towns where demand is lower.

​​​​​​​The government has said that there has been a 25 per cent increase in the production of cooking gas and there is no need for panic buying. The government has prioritised LPG for domestic use.