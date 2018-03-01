New Blue Coloured Aadhaar Card Launched: How To Apply And Other Key Details

Highlights Blue coloured Aadhaar card is for children below five years of age For enrolment, child's birth certificate, UID of one of parents required Baal Aadhaar does not contain biometrics information, says UIDAI

A child below 5 years of age gets a blue in coloured Aadhaar known as Baal Aadhaar. When the child becomes 5 yr old, a mandatory biometric update is required. #AadhaarForMyChildpic.twitter.com/5IBZRuo7Tr — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 23, 2018

When the child crosses 5 years of age, a mandatory biometric update is required. Pls take the child to any nearby Aadhaar centre for this FREE update. #AadhaarForMyChildpic.twitter.com/l3w6r7KbkD — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 24, 2018

Remember to update biometric Aadhaar data of your child at the age of 5 years and then again at the age of 15 years. This mandatory biometric update for children is FREE. #AadhaarForMyChildpic.twitter.com/XyQTMyYf2F — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 25, 2018

You can use your child's school ID (Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution) for his/ her Aadhaar enrolment. #AadhaarForMyChildpic.twitter.com/0GQfgQMgUh — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 26, 2018