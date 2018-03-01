New Blue Coloured Aadhaar Card Launched: How To Apply And Other Key Details

Highlights
- Blue coloured Aadhaar card is for children below five years of age
- For enrolment, child's birth certificate, UID of one of parents required
- Baal Aadhaar does not contain biometrics information, says UIDAI
A child below 5 years of age gets a blue in coloured Aadhaar known as Baal Aadhaar. When the child becomes 5 yr old, a mandatory biometric update is required. #AadhaarForMyChildpic.twitter.com/5IBZRuo7Tr— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 23, 2018
When the child crosses 5 years of age, a mandatory biometric update is required. Pls take the child to any nearby Aadhaar centre for this FREE update. #AadhaarForMyChildpic.twitter.com/l3w6r7KbkD— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 24, 2018
Remember to update biometric Aadhaar data of your child at the age of 5 years and then again at the age of 15 years. This mandatory biometric update for children is FREE. #AadhaarForMyChildpic.twitter.com/XyQTMyYf2F— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 25, 2018
A child's Aadhaar card needs to undergo two mandatory biometric updates in future. The first biometric update should be done once the child reaches the age of five years, and another when he or she reaches the age of 15 years, according to UIDAI. For enrolling a child into the Aadhaar system, the child's school ID can also be used, according to the UIDAI. The child's school ID will serve as an identity proof for Aadhaar enrolment, noted UIDAI.
You can use your child's school ID (Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution) for his/ her Aadhaar enrolment. #AadhaarForMyChildpic.twitter.com/0GQfgQMgUh— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 26, 2018
Steps to get a blue coloured 'Baal Aadhaar' card for a child (via UIDAI's official website):
1. Visit the enrolment centre with child's birth certificate and fill the enrolment form.
2. One of the parents must also provide their Aadhaar card number for the authentication purpose. Child's 'Aadhaar' will be linked to the UID (Aadhaar card number) of his/her parents.
3. Now, provide a mobile number that you wish to register with the blue coloured 'Baal Aadhaar' card.
3. A photograph of child will be clicked. In this case, no biometrics will be recorded as the age of the child is below 5 years.
5. Once the verification process is completed, an SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number. Within 60 days of receiving this message, the blue coloured 'Baal Aadhaar' card will be issued to the child.