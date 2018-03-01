New Blue Coloured Aadhaar Card Launched: How To Apply And Other Key Details

A child's blue coloured 'Baal Aadhaar' card data does not include biometrics information (through fingerprint and iris scans), according to the UIDAI.

Updated: March 01, 2018 07:42 IST
Highlights

  1. Blue coloured Aadhaar card is for children below five years of age
  2. For enrolment, child's birth certificate, UID of one of parents required
  3. Baal Aadhaar does not contain biometrics information, says UIDAI
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently launched a new blue coloured Aadhaar card or 'Baal Aadhaar' card for children aged below five years. For enrolling a child for 'Baal Aadhaar' card, the child's birth certificate and the Aadhaar card number of one of the parents is required, said UIDAI in a tweet on it's official handle- @UIDAI. A child's blue coloured 'Baal Aadhaar' card data does not include biometrics information like fingerprints and iris scan, UIDAI further said through a series of tweets.
 A child's Aadhaar card needs to undergo two mandatory biometric updates in future. The first biometric update should be done once the child reaches the age of five years, and another when he or she reaches the age of 15 years, according to UIDAI. For enrolling a child into the Aadhaar system, the child's school ID can also be used, according to the UIDAI. The child's school ID will serve as an identity proof for Aadhaar enrolment, noted UIDAI.

Steps to get a blue coloured 'Baal Aadhaar' card for a child (via UIDAI's official website):

1. Visit the enrolment centre with child's birth certificate and fill the enrolment form.

2. One of the parents must also provide their Aadhaar card number for the authentication purpose. Child's 'Aadhaar' will be linked to the UID (Aadhaar card number) of his/her parents.

3. Now, provide a mobile number that you wish to register with the blue coloured 'Baal Aadhaar' card.

3. A photograph of child will be clicked. In this case, no biometrics will be recorded as the age of the child is below 5 years.

4. After the confirmation, collect acknowledgements slip.

5. Once the verification process is completed, an SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number. Within 60 days of receiving this message, the blue coloured 'Baal Aadhaar' card will be issued to the child.

