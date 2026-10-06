All About The Atlantic 'Cold Blob': Why Cooling Spot In Ocean Is Worrying Scientists Worldwide

Scientists have spotted something unusual in the North Atlantic Ocean: a persistent, unusually cold patch of water south of Greenland. While global temperatures continue to break records, this particular spot has worried the researchers. Known as the "cold blob", this region has cooled by around 1 degree Celsius over the past century while the rest of the planet's oceans have warmed. The oceanographers have warned that this spot is clear evidence that one of the planet's most critical heat circulation systems is slowing down.

What is causing the ocean's cold spot?

The process behind this phenomenon is a global system of ocean currents called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC). The AMOC acts like a giant conveyor belt, pulling warm, salty water from the tropical regions near the equator toward the North Atlantic.

When that water reaches the cold region near Greenland, it releases its heat into the air, cools down, and becomes denser. This heavy, cold water sinks deep into the ocean bed and flows back south, keeping the global marine engine running smoothly.

The rapidly melting glaciers in Greenland and increased atmospheric rainfall are dumping vast amounts of fresh water into the North Atlantic. And the fresh water is lighter and less salty than ocean salt water. Because it doesn't sink as easily, the water struggles to plunge into the deep ocean.

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As the sinking process slows down, less warm water gets pulled up from the tropics. Without that tropical heat moving northward, a cold patch forms in the subpolar Atlantic.

Recent atmospheric and satellite measurements over the past few decades have confirmed that the cooling isn't caused by heat escaping into the air; it is caused by a weakening ocean current.

"It is irresponsible to wait for absolute certainty before preparing," Johann Pall Johannsson, Iceland's climate minister, told POLITICO.

"Because, by the time the consequences become undeniable, it may already be too late to prevent them from happening."

"This is not about panic or alarmism. It's just responsible governance."

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Impact of this phenomenon

The impact of a major slowdown in the Atlantic circulation goes far beyond Northern Europe. An AMOC collapse would lead to multiple effects across the world's weather patterns, including India's, because this current redistributes heat globally.

For example, Northern and Western Europe depend on the warm currents to manage their winters. If the current weakens significantly, Europe could face harsher winters, like northern Canadian conditions, alongside rainfall that threatens local agriculture.

It syatem also plays a direct role in driving tropical rain belts. A slowdown would push the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is the global belt of rain that feeds West Africa, South America, and parts of Asia, further south. This could trigger severe droughts across tropical regions, affecting agriculture.

When water stops flowing smoothly northward, it piles up along the East Coast of North America and parts of Western Europe, accelerating local sea-level rise faster than the global average.

"Bits of the AMOC could begin collapsing on the journey to the full collapse," Laurie Laybourn, a fellow at Chatham House and director of the Strategic Climate Risks Initiative, said as quoted by POLITICO. "It's a process that would have disruption along the way."

Impact in India

When it comes to India, ocean currents and global weather systems are deeply interconnected. Scientists warn that a weakening AMOC directly impacts the Indian Summer Monsoon.

India could experience erratic monsoon cycles, causing prolonged dry spells in core agricultural zones interrupted by sudden, intense heavy rainfall events.

Because India's farming economy depends heavily on monsoon rains, any long-term shift in global ocean circulation poses a significant risk to food security and water supply across the subcontinent.