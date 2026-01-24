Alex Honnold's Ropeless Climb Of Taipei 101 Rescheduled Due To Weather

Free solo climber Alex Honnold's live attempt to scale Taipei 101, one of the world's tallest skyscrapers, has been delayed due to inclement weather. Originally scheduled for Friday, the event will now stream live on Netflix on Saturday at 8 PM ET (Sunday, 6:30 AM IST).

"Due to weather, we are unable to proceed with today's #SkyscraperLIVE event," Netflix said in a statement, adding: "It has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 24, at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT. Safety remains our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding."

Due to weather, we are unable to proceed with today's #SkyscraperLIVE event.



It has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 24 at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT. Safety remains our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding. pic.twitter.com/FtNvSug48y — Netflix (@netflix) January 24, 2026

Honnold will be climbing the 508-metre (1,667 feet) skyscraper without ropes or protective equipment. Other daredevils have climbed the building, but never without a rope. In 2004, French climber Alain Robert, dubbed "Spiderman" for his ropeless ascents of some of the world's highest skyscrapers, climbed the building in a time of four hours with a safety rope.

In an Instagram post, Honnold said he hoped for the weather to improve on Saturday, adding that he was really touched by the support and well-wishes from fans.

“I suppose climbing is always at the mercy of nature. That's just how it goes,” Honnold said in an Instagram post. “I'm going to go for a hike, have a nice day out - but sadly I can't climb the skyscraper when it's raining.”

Also Read | 'Honestly Impressed': Foreigner After Inaugural Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Ride

Who is Alex Honnold?

Alex Honnold is a professional rock climber known for his legendary ropeless ascent up Yosemite National Park's El Capitan, documented in “Free Solo”.

“When you look at climbing objectives, you look for things that are singular. Something like El Capitan, where it's way bigger and way prouder than all the things around it," he was quoted as saying by The Associated Press last year.

The “Skyscraper Live” broadcast will be on a 10-second delay.