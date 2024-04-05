How A 660-Tonne Pendulum Protected Taiwan's Tallest Skyscraper During A 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake

The "tuned mass damper" can reduce the building's movements by up to 40%.

Taiwan's tallest skyscraper, Taipei 101, survived a recent 7.4-magnitude earthquake with minimal damage. This is credited in part to its innovative design, which includes a giant pendulum, according to CNN. The large yellow pendulum at the building's centre helped absorb the shock.

Nicknamed "Damper Baby," the pendulum is a tuned mass damper, a 660-metric-tonne steel sphere suspended over 1,000 feet above the ground at the building's centre. During an earthquake or strong winds, the sphere sways to counteract the building's movement, reducing its sway by up to 40%, as per the news outlet.

The pendulum hangs between the 87th and 92nd floors and is constructed from 41 steel layers. It's nearly 18 feet in diameter and swings within a limit of 59 inches to prevent excessive movement.

Taipei 101 was once the world's tallest building and remains a landmark skyscraper in Taiwan. The building's design demonstrates the use of innovative engineering to safeguard structures in earthquake-prone regions.

What is the wind-damping ball?

The technical name of the wind damping ball is Tuned Mass Damper (TMD). A TMD is a passive system tailored to the needs of the building. Its main purpose is to reduce swaying by strong winds and make working in such a tall tower comfortable. Traditional concealed damping systems are out of sight, but the Taipei 101 TMD is both functional and an aesthetic attraction. Visitors to the observation deck can get a glimpse of the overall operation of the damping system.

How does the Tuned Mass Damper work?

According to the Taipei 101 website, the spherical damper installed in Taipei 101 moves back and forth during earthquakes or typhoons, common occurrences on the island. This movement absorbs the force of any intense swinging, as stated on the Taipei 101 website. Engineers of the damper claim it can reduce the building's movement by up to 40 percent, thereby lessening the discomfort felt by those inside.

Closed-circuit TV footage capturing the Taipei skyline during the earthquake illustrates the minimal movement of the pagoda-shaped skyscraper. Meanwhile, a security camera positioned on another building shows significant shaking.