On Camera, Tourists Risk Life By Climbing Into Crater Of Active Volcano In Mexico

A shocking video from Mexico has gone viral, showing three tourists risking their lives as they climb dangerously close to the fiery mouth of the active Popocatepetl volcano. The daredevil stunt has triggered outrage online and drawn sharp criticism from authorities.

The clip shows one man scaling the edge of the volcano's crater while glowing lava bubbles deep within. The group even paused to take selfies at the summit, ignoring strict safety warnings in place under a Phase 2 yellow alert issued by the National Coordination of Civil Protection.

Authorities, including Mexico's National Centre for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED), have repeatedly warned that Popocatepetl is highly volatile, with the risk of explosions and deadly rock fragments. Officials have condemned the tourists' actions as reckless and extremely dangerous, especially given the volcano's unpredictable activity, the Sun reported.

Three people climbed to the crater of Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano, despite official warnings. The video, shows them ignoring safety protocols from CENAPRED, which had restricted access within a 12-kilometer radius. pic.twitter.com/FNiv8mv9L3 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) May 6, 2025

The incident, which reportedly took place on March 30, has sparked a fierce debate on social media. While some called the stunt daring, many labelled it irresponsible and a dangerous example of thrill-seeking gone too far.

Meanwhile, global experts are monitoring other volcanoes showing signs of unrest. In Alaska, Mount Spurr is rumbling with frequent small earthquakes, raising fears of a powerful eruption that could disrupt global air travel. Scientists have also revealed that the 2022 eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai in the South Pacific was so massive it sent shockwaves all the way into space - one of the most powerful blasts recorded in modern history.