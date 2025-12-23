Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline: All About Fixing Mismatched Details And Avoiding Penalty

Time is running out for those who haven't yet linked their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar, or need to fix mismatched details. Taxpayers must link their PAN with Aadhaar by December 31, 2025, to avoid a Rs 1,000 penalty and ensure uninterrupted financial services. Linking PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory for individuals whose PAN was issued based on an Aadhaar Enrolment ID filed before October 1, 2024. Failure to comply will make the PAN inoperative from January 1, 2026, disrupting essential services like income tax filing, refunds and banking transactions.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2A) of section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), the Central Government hereby notifies that every person who has been allotted permanent account number on the basis of Enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form filed prior to the 1st day of October, 2024, shall intimate his Aadhaar number to the Principal Director General of Income tax (Systems) or Director General of Income-tax (Systems) or the person authorised by the said authorities on or before the 31st day of December, 2025 or such date as may be specified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes in this behalf," a government notice issued in April stated.

How To Link PAN With Aadhaar

As per the official Income Tax website, for new applicants of a PAN card, the Aadhaar PAN linking is done automatically at the time of application. For existing PAN holders who were allotted PAN on or before July 1, 2017, it is mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar.

1. Online: Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal, select "Link Aadhaar," and verify details using OTP.

2. SMS: Send UIDPAN <12-digit Aadhaar> <10-digit PAN> to 567678 or 56161.

3. Service Centre: Visit a PAN service centre with documents and Rs 1,000 fee (if applicable).

Steps To Complete The Process On the Income Tax E-Filing Portal

Step 1: Click on Link Aadhaar in the Quick Links section after visiting the e-Filing Portal Home page.

Step 2: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number.

Step 3: Click on Continue to Pay Through e-Pay Tax.

Step 4: Enter your PAN, confirm your PAN, and any mobile number to receive OTP.

Fixing Mismatched Details

If your PAN and Aadhaar details don't match, update them through:

-UIDAI portal for Aadhaar corrections

-Protean (NSDL) or UTIITSL for PAN corrections

-Biometric verification at authorised PAN service centres if issues persist

How to Check PAN-Aadhaar Linking Status Online

If someone wants to verify whether or not their PAN is already linked with Aadhaar, they can visit the Income Tax e-Filing Portal and click on "Link Aadhaar Status." After that, enter your PAN and Aadhaar number and submit. One of the following messages will appear

-Your Aadhaar is already linked with PAN

-Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request is pending

-Aadhaar is not linked with PAN