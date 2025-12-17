Google Search Adds '+' Button For Easy File And Image Uploads To AI Mode

Google has introduced a subtle but important change to its iconic search homepage, adding a plus (+) icon to the left of the search bar on google.com. This new button allows users to upload an image or file directly from the search page and immediately enter AI Mode for intelligent analysis, summaries, and answers generated by Google's AI systems.

When a user clicks the plus icon, a dropdown menu appears with the options "Upload image" and "Upload file." Once a file is selected, Google's generative AI, powered by its AI Mode framework, reviews the content and provides responses based on the uploaded material, making searches more interactive and context-aware.

Previously, users could upload files only after first entering AI Mode, but the new plus button brings this capability to the forefront of the search experience, especially for desktop users. At present, the feature is rolling out primarily on desktops and even works in Incognito mode, but it has not yet appeared on mobile browsers.

This change reflects a larger shift in Google Search, moving beyond traditional keyword queries toward a more conversational and AI-driven interaction, where users can ask questions about documents and images directly from the main search interface.

Meanwhile, in 2025, Google redefined search with its AI-first ecosystem, centering on AI Mode, a powerful interface for conversational, multimodal discovery. Key features include Deep Search using Gemini 2.5 Pro for expert-level reports, Gemini 3 integration for advanced reasoning, generative UI for real-time visuals, multimodal input (voice, video, images), and agentic abilities like making bookings or handling purchases, transforming search into an intelligent, action-oriented assistant.