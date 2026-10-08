61-Year-Old Holds Plank For 5 Hours To Break World Record, Internet Calls Her 'Amazing'

A 61-year-old woman in the United States has inspired many by completing a five-hour abdominal plank at the Huntsman World Senior Games and made history. The woman named DonnaJean Wilde has set a new world record for the longest female abdominal plank. With her remarkable feat, she left fitness enthusiasts absolutely stunned. The event organisers shared a video of Wilde's record-breaking moment online, which quickly went viral. In the clip, she can be seen maintaining the position with intense focus as the timer ticks past the five-hour mark.

"At age 61, DonnaJean Wilde breaks the WORLD RECORD for the longest female abdominal plank with a time of 5 hours," the caption of the video read.

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Watch the video here:

The plank is a bodyweight exercise that helps strengthen deep core muscles by holding a position similar to a push-up. To do a plank, one needs to lie face down on the floor with their forearms flat on the ground and place their elbows directly under their shoulders after tucking their toes under and lifting the body off the floor. They must remember to keep their body in a straight line from their head to their heels and tighten their core.

Those who do it often know that holding the position while taking steady breaths requires stamina and mental grit. Doing so for a few minutes is a challenge for most people; hence, social media users praised Wilde for doing the five-hour hold at this age.

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Social media reactions

Her achievement gained significant attention across social media platforms, sparking thousands of comments. Some users praised her, while others shared lighthearted jokes on their own fitness journeys, with one user writing, "Yesterday I did 40 sec once. I'm my own record."

"Recently celebrated my first 3-minute plank, so I relate to this deeply," another user added.

"Me barely completing 5 minutes. This is amazing," a third user reacted with similar sentiments.

"Women are amazing," a fourth user wrote.