24-Year-Old Claims He Built Rs 1 Crore Startup In 4 Months: "Next Milestone Is Rs 10 Crore"

A 24-year-old entrepreneur has caught the internet's attention after he claimed he built a Rs 1 crore startup in just four months. Ujjwal Nargotra, the founder of LinkPlease, says his idea came from a problem he kept seeing across the creator ecosystem. He noticed that creators were putting out great content but struggled to keep up with the flood of DMs and comments that followed. That gap, he believed, was costing them growth.

Instead of overthinking the product, Ujjwal says he focused on speed. He quit his job and built a basic version of the platform, far from perfect but functional enough to test with real users. The idea was to automate audience engagement so creators don't lose opportunities buried in unread messages.

That early version helped him gather feedback quickly and iterate based on actual usage. Over time, LinkPlease reportedly grew to onboard more than 10,000 creators, refining its automation engine using real data rather than assumptions.

In his viral Instagram post, Ujjwal described his entire approach. He also claims the startup hit the Rs 1 crore mark without any external funding or a large team, a detail that added to the buzz around his story.

Watch the video here:

Ujjwal also shared that an early interaction with Tanmay Bhat, who he says once rejected him, ended up shaping his understanding of the creator economy. That phase helped him grow his own audience to around 40,000 followers, which later became a foundation for launching his product.

Now, with early traction behind him, Ujjwal says his next target is to scale LinkPlease to range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Many users congratulated him and praised his work. However, not everyone is fully convinced. Some users and industry voices have questioned what exactly the Rs 1 crore figure represents, whether it's verified revenue through payment platforms or a broader metric like total value generated for users.

One user wrote, "As someone who is in this space, I would love to know how it differs from players like ManyChat and SuperBio."

Another commented, "Execution is impressive, but retention and real revenue validation are what truly define a startup." A third said, "Execution beats everything. Solving a real problem fast always gets noticed. Excited to see the 10 crore milestone."