1 In 6 People Affected By Loneliness Worldwide: WHO

Nearly 17 per cent or one in six people worldwide is affected by loneliness, and the condition was linked to an estimated 100 deaths every hour -- more than 8,71,000 deaths annually between 2014 and 2023, according to a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday.

The report showed that while loneliness has significant impacts on health and well-being, strong social connections can lead to better health and longer life.

The WHO defines loneliness as the painful feeling that arises from a gap between desired and actual social connections, while social isolation refers to the objective lack of sufficient social connections.

On the other hand, social connection is the way people relate to and interact with others.

The report noted that the highest rate of loneliness was reported among adolescents and young adults (20.9 per cent among 13-17-year-olds and 17.4 per cent among 18-29-year-olds).

The feeling of being lonely was also more common in low-income countries, where nearly one in four people (24 per cent) report feeling lonely.

The highest rates are found in the WHO African Region (24 per cent) -- twice the rate in high-income countries (about 11 per cent).

Loneliness was also reported from the Eastern Mediterranean (21 per cent), and the South-East Asia (18 per cent) regions. However, the European Region has the lowest rate, at about 10 per cent.

"In this age when the possibilities to connect are endless, more and more people are finding themselves isolated and lonely," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"Apart from the toll it takes on individuals, families, and communities, left unaddressed, loneliness and social isolation will continue to cost society billions in terms of health care, education, and employment," he added.

While data on social isolation is more limited, it is estimated to affect up to 1 in 3 older adults and 1 in 4 adolescents, the report said.

According to the report, poor health, low income and education, living alone, inadequate community infrastructure and public policies, and digital technologies are the major reasons for loneliness.

The report underscores the need for vigilance around the effects of excessive screen time or negative online interactions on the mental health and well-being of young people.

