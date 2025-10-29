Zubeen Garg's Final Film <i>Roi Roi Binale</i> Set For October 31 Release In Assam, All Day 1 Tickets Pre-Booked

Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg's sudden death has left the entertainment industry in shock. The 52-year-old died in Singapore on September 19 following a seizure while swimming. Earlier, Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima, had shared that Zubeen was very "passionate" about his final film, Roi Roi Binale﻿.

Earlier this month, popular Assamese filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan updated that the upcoming film Roi Roi Binale﻿, a personal project of the late music legend Zubeen Garg, will be released nationwide on October 31.

About Roi Roi Binale

As per The Hindu, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi addressed the State Government to make Zubeen Garg's last film tax-free. This would be a tribute to the singer's contributions to Assamese culture and heritage.

In a letter to Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (October 27, 2025), Gogoi wrote, "Roi Roi Binale﻿ is the final cinematic work of the late Garg. His untimely passing last month has left the people of Assam with a profound sense of loss. While the investigation into the tragic incident continues, citizens across the State continue to honour his memory and immense cultural contributions."

Set to release in 46 cities on October 31, a member from Roi Roi Binale﻿'s production team further stated, "All first-day tickets for the film to be shown on 90 screens in Assam have been pre-booked. To meet the unprecedented demand, cinema halls across the State have added early morning shows, some starting as early as 6 AM."

On Zubeen Garg's Wish For Roi Roi Binale

Filmmaker Bhuyan revealed that Zubeen Garg's last film, Roi Roi Binale﻿, will be a tribute to the immense talent that the late singer had for Assamese music. Featuring "original voice recordings" of Zubeen will make the project all the more special.

"We were working on this movie for the last three years. The story and music of the movie were by Zubeen Garg... This was the first musical Assamese movie... We had completed almost all the work on the movie, except for the background music..." the filmmaker told ANI.

"Zubeen Garg wanted this movie to be released on 31st October, so we have decided to release it on the same date, not just in Assam, but nationwide... Zubeen Garg's voice is almost 80-90% clear, as we had recorded it using a lapel mic. So we will use his original voice only," he added.

Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima On Roi Roi Binale

The last rites and cremation of Zubeen Garg were conducted with full state honours at Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur.

His emotional wife, designer Garima, shared afterwards, "We were working on a film, Roi Roi Binale﻿, which will be his last film. He was very passionate about it and was planning to release it on October 31. Perhaps we should now start working on the film, and keep the date as he had thought."

Speaking to ANI, she added, "I regret that his voice dubbing did not happen because he had also acted in this film in a very different role. He was very excited about it. He would have appeared as a blind artist. So it's a purely musical love story. I think people would love it too. But we couldn't dub his voice, so that will be a void in the film. However, all other music and everything else were done."

At the beginning of October, there was an emotional moment at the premises of a private university in Guwahati as Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale﻿ wrapped up its production schedule.

Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, his sister Palme Borthakur, and a few other members of the family were present.

"We came to the sets to shoot a few final scenes of Roi Roi Binale﻿. This was Zubeen's dream project. While editing, we felt that a few sequences were still needed here. It was supposed to be wrapped up after Zubeen's return from his Singapore tour, but that couldn't happen. We are completing it now as he wished. Zubeen had said this film should release on October 31, so we're trying our best to make that happen," the late singer's wife told reporters.

On Zubeen Garg Death Case

Singer Zubeen Garg was allegedly "poisoned" in Singapore, and his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta had "deliberately chosen a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy," the late singer's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged, according to official documents with the police.

Both Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta have been arrested by the police as part of their investigation into the death of the famous singer. Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta have also been arrested in the case.

As per the latest updates, a court in Guwahati has further extended judicial custody by 14 days. This includes the five key accused in the case of Zubeen Garg's death. They were presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati via video conferencing from the Baksa district jail.

The accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Nandeshwar Bora, and Paresh Baishya belonged to Zubeen Garg's personal security force. They are yet to apply for their bail.

The court had previously sent them to judicial custody on October 15, after which they were lodged in Baksa jail. Strict security protocols were arranged after violent protests took place in that area as the accused were transferred to the facility.

There are two other members who have also been arrested in the case. Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, who were Garg's band members, were sent to judicial custody on October 16 and remanded to Haflong prison in Dima Hasao district.

