5 Accused In Zubeen Garg Death Probe Sent To Judicial Custody For 14 Days

A court in Guwahati extended the judicial custody of the five key accused in the case pertaining to singer-composer Zubeen Garg's death by 14 days.

The accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati via video conferencing from the Baksa district jail.

The accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, who were Garg's personal security officers, have not applied for bail yet.

The court had previously sent them to judicial custody on October 15, following which they were lodged in Baksa jail. Their transfer to the facility took place amid tight security arrangements after violent protests erupted in the area.

Two other individuals arrested in the case were Garg's band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta. They were sent to judicial custody on October 16 and sent to Haflong prison in Dima Hasao district.

Garg had drowned while swimming during a yacht party in Singapore on September 19. The investigators have already recorded the statements of nine of the 11 people who had accompanied the singer abroad, while another is expected to arrive in Guwahati for questioning soon.

Siddharth Sharma, the singer's manager, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, the festival organiser who had arranged the Singapore event, have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The arrests followed revelations of suspicious transactions worth over Rs 1.1 crore in the PSOs' accounts, which investigators believe could be linked to the case.

The Special Investigation Team continues to piece together financial and circumstantial evidence.