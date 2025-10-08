"His Dream": Zubeen Garg's Wife, Sister Turn Up For Shooting Of His Last Film

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the premises of a private university in Guwahati where work began on late singer Zubeen Garg's last film 'Roi Roi Binale'.

Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia Garg and his sister Palme Borthakur and few other members of the family were present.

The film, a personal project of the late singer, is set for a nationwide release on October 31.

"We came to sets to shoot a few final scenes of 'Roi Roi Binale'. This was Zubeen's dream project. While editing, we felt that a few sequences were still needed here. It was supposed to be wrapped up after Zubeen's return from his Singapore tour, but that couldn't happen. We are completing it now as he wished. Zubeen had said this film should release on October 31, so we're trying our best to make that happen," the late singer's wife told reporters.

The singer died by drowning while swimming in the sea on September 19 in Singapore, where he had gone to perform in a festival.

Rajesh Bhuyan, director of the movie, told reporters that the dubbing will be done in Zubeen Garg's own voice, and for this AI technology will be used.

They have recorded voice samples of the late singer, the director further added.

The film, a tribute to Garg's immense talent and his love for Assamese music, will feature the singer's original voice.

"We were working on this movie for the last three years. The story and music of the movie were by Zubeen Garg... This was the first musical Assamese movie... We had completed almost all the work on the movie, except for the background music...Zubeen Garg wanted this movie to be released on 31st October, so we have decided to release it on the same date, not just in Assam, but nationwide... Zubeen Garg's voice is almost 80-90% clear, as we had recorded it using a lapel mic. So we will use his original voice only," said Bhuyan.