Zoya Akhtar's Perfect Family Pic With Farhan, Javed Akhtar And Honey Irani. Hrithik Roshan Comments 'Too Sweet'

Zoya Akhtar shared this picture. (courtesy: zoieakhtar)

Zoya Akhtar has treated her Insta family to an adorable family picture from her childhood days. The filmmaker shared a monochrome picture of her with brother Farhan Akhtar and parents - Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani. In the caption, she simply dropped a heart emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Shweta Bachchan commented, "Adorable," followed by a lovestruck emoticon. Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Tooo sweet," Sonam Kapoor wrote, "What a lovely photo," while others, including Shibani Dandekar, Ishaan Khatter and Abhay Deol, dropped heart emoticons.

Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar are Javed Akhtar's kids from his first wife Honey Irani. However, the two parted ways, and Javed Akhtar married veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

Coming back to Zoya Akhtar, currently, she is busy with her upcoming project, The Archies, starring Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, among others. The movie, which will release on Netflix, is based on a popular comic of the same name.

Sharing the teaser of The Archies on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on". Check out the teaser below:

Zoya Akhtar made her Bollywood debut as a director with the 2009 movie Luck By Chance, starring her brother Farhan Akhtar. She has also made films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy and Dil Dhadakne Do, to name a few. Apart from being a director, she is also a screenwriter and a producer.