The Archies: An Update On Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda And Khushi Kapoor's Film, Shared By Zoya Akhtar

The cast of The Archies. (courtesy: tigerbabyofficial)

The makers of the forthcoming Netflix film The Archies, shared an update on the film on Monday. On the official Instagram page of Zoya Akhtar's production house Tiger Baby Films, a poster of the film's cast was shared. The cast is led by Suhana Khan, Agasya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. In a video shared by the page, Zoya Akhtar can be seen interacting with Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater. "We've set it in the Anglo Indian community of India, and it's in our magical fictional hill station down in our country. The town is called Riverdale, it's fictional," Zoya Akhtar said the video. She added, "It's such a pleasure and an absolute honour to be asked to make the Indian adaptation for this very iconic comic. It's a huge part of my childhood. I've grown up reading it. It's very exciting to be able to take the characters and introduce them to a new generation, and at the same time, keep that nostalgia and the essence of the comic alive for people like me that grew up on it."

Meanwhile, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater said, "My good friend Sharad mentioned to me that he had spoken to you ( Zoya Akhtar) about doing an Archie's movie and when he mentioned that it was you who is interested, I immediately said, 'Oh my God, we have to try to make this happen.' "And then, of course, the confluence of you and being with the best streaming company in the world and Netflix seemed like a no-brainer for the Archies. I should mention that the film is set in the 1960s. There's a loss of friendship and love and conflict and community and the music. Music is such a big part of Archies heritage throughout the decades."

A poster of The Archies was shared on the official Instagram page of Tiger Baby films.

Another video shared on the page featured Zoya Akhtar with John Goldwater and the caption on the post read: "It takes love to bring a story alive on screen! Zoya Akhtar and John Goldwater tell us about their passion for The Archie and more."

The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been immortalised by several adaptions of films and cartoon series. The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity in as a standalone character in the pop culture. We would love to see what the Indian adaptation of the series has in store.