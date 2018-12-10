Zero's Husn Parcham Will Be 'The Most Sizzling Song Of The Year', As Described By Shah Rukh Khan

A still from Husn Parcham (courtesy RedChilliesEnt)

Shah Rukh Khan and Team Zero ensured we have Zero Monday blues and hence, they released the teaser of a brand new song Husn Parcham. The song, which will be released on December 12, has been described by the 53-year-old superstar as the "most sizzling song of the year". In the teaser, there are glimpses of Shah Rukh as the vertically challenged character - Bauua Singh - and Katrina Kaif as an alcoholic superstar named Babita Kumari. The song begins with what appears to be Bauua Singh's haldi ceremony, when he's informed that there's excitement in the air about an upcoming performance by Babita Kumar. It appears Bauua Singh is prepping for his wedding to a specially-abled scientist Aafia, who is played by Anushka Sharma.

The song also offers a brief but detailed glimpse of Babita Kumar, who forms one part of the love triangle, which is at the epicentre of Zero's storyline. Sharing the song, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter: "Poore desh mein chakka jaam lag jayega. Jab Babita Kumari ka Husn Parcham lehrayega. Stay tuned for the most sizzling song of the year releasing on December 12th!"

This will make the wait for Husn Parcham all the more difficult but go ahead, give it a watch:

Husn Parcham, which is yet to release, will be the third song from the film to be released. The playlist of Zero currently has songs like Mere Naam Tu and Issaqbaazi, both of which have been well received by the audience.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero reunites Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan together for the first time after 2012's Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Zerois all set to hit screens on December 21.

