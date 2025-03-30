Zayn Malik Shares Update After Cancelling Mexico Concert: "I've Been Really Sick Since..."

Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik, who was earlier a part of One Direction, has shared an update after he had to cancel his Mexico City concert at the last minute due to illness.

The 32-year-old singer was scheduled to perform on Friday night but revealed that both he and his crew had been struck by food poisoning, reports Mirror.co.uk.

He took the time to thank his fans for their support despite being heartbroken to let them down. Malik shared an update with them on his Instagram page on Friday, as he wrote, “I'm heartbroken to say that I won't be able to perform tonight in Mexico City. I've been really sick since this morning, and despite trying everything to push through, my body just isn't allowing it”.

"I'm sorry to let you down. The love and energy I always feel from fans means the world to me, and it hurts deeply to miss this moment with you. Thank you for your understanding, and please know I'm sending all my love to each of you”, he added.

In another post to his stories, he added, “Mexico. I love you even though myself and many of my crew got severe food poisoning. It's no joke, still struggling. To my fans, I'm sorry”.

"These shows made me feel alive, happy, grateful, & at home, and that's all because of you. These shows, your energy, your fan projects….filled me with so much love and with a feeling I can't describe. Big love”, he shared .

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk', the dad of one released his fourth album, Room Under The Stairs, back in May, which reflects on his personal journey and growth.

He is touring the UK and other places as part of his Stairway to the Sky tour.

