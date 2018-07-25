Yuvika Chaudhary On Her Wedding To Prince Narula And New Show

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula got engaged earlier this year (Image courtesy: princenarula)

Highlights I wish it to be a fairy tale wedding: Yuvika She has also shot for a new show Yuvika also explained the plot of her show

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary, who is engaged to Prince Narula, wants to have a fairy tale wedding but she is yet to finalise anything. "My wedding is around the corner but I am still planning all the things, just like any other girl next door. I wish it to be a fairy tale wedding. I haven't finalised anything yet," Yuvika said in a statement.

On the work front, she is part of the event titled Kumkum Bhagya Saawan Mahotsav. The two and a hour event is spread across four episodes.

It's a standalone event having a story line completely isolated from Kumkum Bhagya. It's a story of Rahul (Vishal Singh), Anjali (Rhea Sharma) and Tina (Yuvika).

The event is a mix of fiction and non-fiction against the backdrop of Rahul and Tina's wedding.

"The biggest challenge is that I have been carrying bridal look in almost all my work. I am so confused about what to do as I never expected these episodes to happen where I will have bridal look," she said.

A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary) on Jul 24, 2018 at 9:18am PDT

"I said yes to this character only for my fans as they always ask me to do television. This small glimpse is for them. It is such a coincidence how this wedding sequence on Kumkum Bhagya happened right before my real wedding."

She never thought that she would play a bride and shoot for a reel wedding right before her real wedding.

"Everything is happening so fast. You always want to look the best on your wedding but after doing this Kumkum sequence, I have to change my whole real wedding look. Otherwise I will look the same," she said.