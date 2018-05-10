Why Prince Narula And Fiancee Yuvika Chaudhary Are Trending (It Isn't About Their Wedding)

Television actor Prince Narula, who got engaged to actress Yuvika Chaudhary, has got his fiancee's name inked on his back. A picture of them, shared by a fan club, has been doing the rounds on social media. The post features Prince flaunting the tattoo while Yuvika stands behind him. For Yuvika, it was the 'most beautiful' surprise, she told Indian Express. "It was the most beautiful surprise for me when I saw the tattoo. And I must add that I completely loved it," she said. The duo exchanged rings in January this year and had announced their engagement on social media.
This is how Prince announced his engagement to Yuvika.
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, also an actress, met on the reality show Bigg Boss 9. Prince had won the show. Of his wedding plans, Prince earlier told news agency IANS, "I love Yuvika. We just announced it (our engagement). Why life is very smooth... When I go back home, I know Yuvika is waiting for me. My life is very set right now... I am working and now I have a life partner... Everyone wants a good life partner. We will get married soon and will announce too whenever I do."
CommentsPrince currently features as a gang leader on Roadies Xtreme. He is also the winner of Roadies 12 and Splitsvilla 8. He has also been part of TV show Badho Bahu and a Punjabi film. Meanwhile, Yuvika Chaudhary has starred in films like Om Shanti Om and Toh Baat Pakki. Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani was her debut TV show.
(With IANS inputs)