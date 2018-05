Why Prince Narula And Fiancee Yuvika Chaudhary Are Trending (It Isn't About Their Wedding)

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary photographed together (Image courtesy: princenarula)

Highlights Yuvika's name has been written in Hindi "I completely loved it," said Yuvika They got engaged in January

A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@nisha_prince_yuvika_narula) on May 8, 2018 at 12:11pm PDT

Television actor Prince Narula, who got engaged to actress Yuvika Chaudhary , has got his fiancee's name inked on his back. A picture of them, shared by a fan club, has been doing the rounds on social media. The post features Prince flaunting the tattoo while Yuvika stands behind him. For Yuvika, it was the 'most beautiful' surprise, she told Indian Express . "It was the most beautiful surprise for me when I saw the tattoo. And I must add that I completely loved it," she said. The duo exchanged rings in January this year and had announced their engagement on social media.Take a look at Prince and Yuvika's trending picture. (Yuvika's name has been written in Hindi).This is how Prince announced his engagement to Yuvika.Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, also an actress, met on the reality show. Prince had won the show. Of his wedding plans, Prince earlier told news agency IANS, "I love Yuvika. We just announced it (our engagement). Why life is very smooth... When I go back home, I know Yuvika is waiting for me. My life is very set right now... I am working and now I have a life partner... Everyone wants a good life partner. We will get married soon and will announce too whenever I do ." Prince currently features as a gang leader on. He is also the winner ofand. He has also been part of TV showand a Punjabi film. Meanwhile, Yuvika Chaudhary has starred in films likeandwas her debut TV show.(With IANS inputs)